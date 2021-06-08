ALTOONA – Rail traffic was expected to be in full operation late Tuesday afternoon on Norfolk Southern Corp.’s mainline following a derailment Monday afternoon along the famed Horseshoe Curve.
A company statement said the train was en route from Rutherford, New Jersey, to Chicago when five flatbed cars jumped the track.
The cars were carrying 28 empty shipping trailers. Because the trailers were empty, there was no concern about hazardous material spills, the company said.
“Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors worked overnight to clear the derailed equipment and repair and inspect the three mainline tracks impacted in the area,” the statement said. “It is anticipated that all three lines will be reopened for train traffic (Tuesday) afternoon.”
There were no reported injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
Work will continue in the area to remove the damaged trailers and rail cars.
