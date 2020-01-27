Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of death for two men found inside a Cover Hill home on Sunday.
Autopsies were completed on both men – a 40-year-old male and a 45-year-old male – and trauma and foul play have been ruled out, Lees said.
Lees said the pair were found Sunday by a child entering the Vogel Street home. Both were unresponsive, on couches on the property’s second floor.
He said the youth went downstairs to another apartment and alerted them to contact 911.
The men were pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, he said.
Conemaugh Township police were investigating the incident.
Cover Hill Fire Department and Conemaugh Valley EMS also responded to the scene.
