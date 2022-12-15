JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Towne Manor Motel in downtown Johnstown is being condemned, and efforts are underway to relocate at least 10 of the motel's residents to temporary housing elsewhere, city codes officials said on Thursday.
Johnstown fire Chief Bob Statler said an emergency call on Monday to render aid to a person on the second floor of the motel, 155 Johns St., led to an inspection of the building.
Statler said the call immediately raised "red flags" before crews even arrived because the building only had occupancy approved for the first floor.
"When the most recent owners took over two years ago, we did a walk-through – and while the first floor wasn't in the greatest shape either, it was livable," Statler said.
Roof and access concerns – as well as "tons of clutter and other repairs that were needed" – led city codes officials to prohibit occupancy upstairs.
But when emergency responders arrival Monday, they noted that at least three people were living upstairs – one of whom was stuck briefly between a bed and a wall, according to the 911 call, Statler indicated.
He and codes officer Dave Williams said the property has deteriorated over the past two years. The damaged roof has allowed water to run through both levels of the building, even damaging some of the first floor's walls, Statler said.
Statler said there's also evidence of "rust" seeping through, an indication of significant structural issues.
Vacate the premises
The condemnation notice on Monday gave the property's approximately 15 residents 48 hours to vacate the premises – but city officials extended the deadline until Friday after several people apparently misunderstood the directive and stayed, Statler said.
City staff, including Williams and City Manager Ethan Imhoff, alongside Cambria County Behavioral Health officials, met with remaining residents on Wednesday to explain the process and help them with applications for temporary housing, Williams added.
A few residents found other living arrangements on their own. As of Wednesday, Behavorial Health officials had found placement for the rest, Williams said.
He said the way the business was being operated raises additional codes concerns. The property was permitted for short-term stays – as a motel.
"It's one thing if someone is staying there for days or weeks. ... That wasn't the case with some of these residents," Statler said. "Some of them were staying there for a very long time, and their occupancy doesn't allow that."
'It's up to the owner'
Property records show that the Towne Manor Motel is owned by Dusan and Kathleen Bratic, of Dillsburg, York County.
The Bratics' address matches a law office under the same name – and records indicate Dusan Bratic was an attorney in York County before he resigned and was disbarred in 2014 under a consent order from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
A state Supreme Court order shows Bratic admitted to conflict of interest-related conduct violations related to a client's financial account that he oversaw.
Efforts to reach Bratic were unsuccessful Thursday. A message left on his telephone was not returned for comment.
In October 2020, Bratic faced unrelated charges in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, after investigators said he allowed hotel tenants to remain in rooms after the borough had deemed the property "uninhabitable" a month earlier.
According to The Daily Item, of Sunbury, Bratic was accused of neglecting the Golden Arrow Motel. Shamokin Dam officials said he permitted one resident to live there for four years.
Williams said that Bratic met with city officials about the Towne Manor Motel property on Wednesday and he expressed the intent to make property repairs.
Statler said it may cost a few hundred thousand dollars to fix the roof alone, in addition to other needs.
"He's going to have to get an architect or engineer up there to (determine what it will take to) get that property into compliance," Williams said.
Bratic will also need to determine whether he wants to run the business as a short-term stay motel or as an apartment building – because the latter has its own unique set of codes that must be met, Williams added.
Until those codes are addressed, the building must sit empty.
"Where it goes from here, it's up to the owner at this point now," Williams said. "The ball is in his court if he wants to make improvements, and if it sits there and there are other code violations, he'll be cited for that, too."
Commercial real estate site Crexi.com shows RSR Realtors has been listing the nearly 20,000-square-foot Towne Manor Motel site for $1.5 million since August 2021.
