A group of 13 news stations across three states and the District of Columbia, including WTAJ-TV, will take a look at the COVID-19 virus’ disproportionate impact on communities of color Wednesday.
The Altoona/Johnstown-based station is one of a group of Nexstar TV stations hosting an “exclusive” town hall meeting titled “COVID-19 & Communities of Color” at 7:30 p.m.
The program’s developers said health care leaders from Pennsylvania, including UPMC, will address COVID-19’s impact on minority communities in terms of vaccination efforts and protocols.
“The half-hour town hall will originate from the studios of WHTM-TV (ABC), in Harrisburg, PA, and be hosted by Valerie Pritchett, WHTM-TV ABC27 Anchor,” company officials wrote in a release to media.
The broadcast will bring together viewers from Washington, D.C./Hagerstown, Maryland; Philadelphia; Harrisburg; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton; Altoona/Johnstown/State College; Erie; Binghamton, New York; Elmira, New York; and Utica, New York, via a live television broadcast and livestream video.
The town hall will include five medical professionals from across the state.
That includes Dr. Stephen Henderson, Penn State Health, Internal Medicine; Dr. Bolanle Limann, chief medical officer, Hamilton Health Center; Dr. Cherise Hamblin, OB/GYN, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; and Dr. Sharee Livingston, OB/GYN chair, UPMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.