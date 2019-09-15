The Cambria County Veteran Services Office has scheduled several town hall events throughout the county in October.
The events are aimed at the county’s continued effort to reach out to the veteran population and inform people about possible benefits available through the Veterans Administration.
The events are scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Patton Public Library; 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial lobby; 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cresson American Legion; and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Jackson Township Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.