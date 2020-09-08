Two shining beams of light will illuminate the sky beginning at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, organizers said.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation will switch on its “Towers of Light” tribute at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The Thursday evening event is closed to the public but National Park Service Flight 93 Superintendent Steve Clark said the lights may be visible for 50 miles or more from the park.
The lights will also be displayed Friday – the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and Flight 93 crash.
Separate displays are planned at the Pentagon and World Trade Center sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.