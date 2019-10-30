Richland Township officials have tentatively approved a deal that would allow a Verizon Wireless partner to build a more than 100-foot-tall communications tower behind their Schoolhouse Road property.
It’s a move that will eventually serve as an annual revenue generator for the township, while replacing an outdated tower that has stood next to the building since 1985, township officials said.
Richland’s solicitor, Gary Costlow, said the lease deal was written for up to 25 years, renewable every five years.
Cell tower developer Smartlink has already approved the plan, pledging to demolish the old steel frame structure and pay the cost to erect a new mono-pole one that extends approximately 110 feet in the air.
The township will have the exclusive rights to sell space to any cellular communications provider – and after the initial five year span, Smartlink will pay $9,600 per year for its continued usage of the communications tower, Costlow said.
Costlow spent several years working on the deal after Smartlink originally approached the township about a deal.
“The big thing ... is that we’ll have open rights to negotiate with anyone else who wants to be added (to the tower),” township chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr said.
Costlow indicated the Federal Aviation Administration gave the project its approval to occur.
But it’s not a done deal yet.
Because the tower would exceed the neighborhood’s 90-foot-height guideline, Smartlink will have to seek a zoning variance for the right to build it.
Supervisors said that will be up to the separate township zoning and hearing board to decide.
Smartlink will have to seek the variance, which would be considered at a publicly advertised hearing, before any approval could be granted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.