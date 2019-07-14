West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company is going to bat for a list of charities with a two-day softball tournament in August.
As part of an effort to support community efforts – and at the same time, raise funds for portable firefighting equipment – the department is planning a nine-team, two-day event on Aug. 24-25, said Brian Dill, who organized the event, alongside fellow fire company member Derek Yerty.
“We’ve been looking for ways to help the community more and we know there are a lot of softball players around ... so this just kinda made sense,” Bill said.
He said the idea was patterned a bit after the annual Ritchie Thomas Memorial Co-Ed Tournament, which has been held at the 702 Cooper Ave. fields for years.
Nine teams have signed up and each are picking a charity to support for the Charity Co-ed Softball Tournament Fundraiser.
The list includes a mix of locally-based and national foundations, including Cuddles For Kids, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Paul’s Church and the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as Operation Guardian for Distressed officers, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, the Second Chance Foundation and the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company, Dill said.
Organizers have already collected 20 donations for a basket raffle – and are accepting more – and other raffles, including a 50/50 and a jersey signed by NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, Dill said.
Proceeds will be split by the charities and the fire department, he said.
West Taylor fire company members will offer food and baked goods toward their effort to raise funds for a specialized skid unit, Dill added.
The devices connect to portable water tanks and are placed in the back of trucks to fight brush and forest fires on site – in areas that don’t typically have hydrants nearby.
Dill said the fire company is hopeful the community will come to support the event, watch a few games and hang out over the weekend.
Horseshoe pits, corn hole and other activities will be available, while fire department apparatus will be on display for kids to check out.
“We’re hoping this will be an annual event,” he said.
For more information or to donate a basket, visit: https://www.facebook.com/WestTaylorVFC.
