The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau will provide Somerset County-based tourism businesses and organizations with information on how to apply for money through the 2019 Somerset County Tourism Grant Program at an upcoming “Tourism Grant Chat” event, according to LHVB officials.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Somerset Country Club, 416 Plank Road, Somerset, where Ann Nemanic, executive director of the LHVB, will walk attendees through the program’s guidelines, application and reporting process. A question-and-answer session will follow, and attendees will receive grant criteria at the end of the event.
The event is free, but reservations are required by Sept. 24. They can be made by contacting Rachel Roehrig by email at rroehrig@laurelhighlands.org or by phone at 724-238-5661, ext. 101.
Tourism grant applications will be made available online at www.laurelhighlands.org/grants on Oct. 1, and completed applications are due by Nov. 12.
The Annual Tourism Grant Program is funded by 40% of the Somerset County lodging tax, which became effective September 2002. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the Somerset County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Somerset County Commissioners and the LHVB.
