SOMERSET – Much like the businesses it serves, the Somerset County Tourism Grant Program was hit hard by COVID-19 complications this year.
But even as the annual amount available for tourism-minded businesses to market themselves will drop from nearly $600,000 to $362,000 next year, the program’s administrators said they still hope to allocate support to businesses and organizations in every corner of the county during a time many need it.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is solely responsible for the significant decrease in available tourism grant funds,” said Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ann Nemanic.
That’s because the program’s fund is generated through 40% of the county’s lodging tax – a fee added to the cost for stays at local hotels and motels, both of which were hard hit by the slowdown this year.
The visitors bureau and Somerset County commissioners administer the fund and rely on a review committee to make dozens of awards each winter.
That won’t change in 2021, the commissioners said.
“We know COVID-19 will probably impact these businesses through at least spring 2021. So we want to get as much money out there (to support them) as quickly as we can,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
When it comes to groups that routinely welcome out-of-area guests to their front door, anything they can do to start doing that again in 2021 will help “reinvigorate” the local economy, President Gerald Walker added.
But a $30,000 funding cap is being added for 2021, “so that in this time of need from our tourism and hospitality community, the funds can be spread around and hopefully provide some grant assistance for all,” Nemanic added.
“The Somerset County Commissioners realize there are businesses, large and small, who have been operating and serving visitors during the course of 2020,” she said in a statement, noting that “strong marketing” continues providing a way they can continue to do that.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes noted that if it weren’t for the county’s ability to collect more hotel tax dollars – raising the percentage from 3% to 5% in 2021 – the latest allocation would have been even smaller.
Funding allocations of $300,000 were common until 2019, the board said.
Local officials are encouraging local tourism businesses in their area to apply for the funding, with an application deadline set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Starting next week, tourism grant applications for marketing and visitor center funding needs will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants, according to Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau Public Relations Director Anna Weltz.
Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are required to have a 25% cash match or a 12.5% cash match and 12.5% in-kind match. More than $362,000 is available to be awarded in this cycle, Weltz said in a release to media.
To be considered for funding, applications must be submitted online, the group said.
