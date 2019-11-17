This event will focus on new ideas, investors, businesses, projects and partners.
Gallery on Gazebo will host Let’s Do Johnstown! Something Old = Something New beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, and it will demonstrate how repurposed architecture can drive the city forward.
Let’s Do Johnstown! Something Old = Something New, which was conceived by members of Vision 2025 Central Park Square Capture Team, will kick off the first of four tours of multi-use buildings in the Central Business District.
“We want to see who we can attract and it could be anyone, it can be people who are interested in the historical significance of buildings, people looking to invest and people who have ideas on what a downtown should have or could have, so it’s an open field of possibilities,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, a facilitator of the event.
John Dubnansky, the city’s economic development director, will be on hand and able to provide information on incentives and criteria for repurposing buildings.
He will be joined by Andy Fedore, a local remaker of buildings, along with building owners.
Prior to the start of the tour, a reception will be held in the gallery’s Piazza where participants can learn more about the green space area and activities planned.
The tour will include five locations – 430 Main St., a four-story Chicago-style building listed in the National Register of Historic Places; Flood City Cafe, to visit one of upstairs lofts; a property adjacent to Coney Island; a visit to a loft at 315 Main St.; and Classic Elements at 345 Main St.
A second tour is being planned for February.
“We hope people will be inspired and possibly prompted to think about making an investment, finding others who share the same interests or foresee the same future possibilities,” Pawlowski said. “It’s a good opportunity for collaboration.”
Proceeds will benefit the gallery’s Piazza project.
Cost to attend is $25 and tickets can be purchased at give.cfalleghenies.org/letsdojohnstown.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 of visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
