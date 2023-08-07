JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties were under a tornado watch for more than three hours Monday, but a series of storms either bypassed or moved through the area without incident.
At one point, the watch was issued for 29 counties, as far east as Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado warning was briefly issued in southern Centre County and a section of neighboring Huntingdon County after signs of a "strong rotation" were spotted, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Travis said, but there were no reports the situation progressed into tornado status.
The region was expected to see strong rain and winds at times, but rainfall was brief in much of the region.
Cambria County 911 officials said there were no weather-related issues reported. A Somerset County 911 supervisor said several trees were reported down in the Meyersdale area around 3 p.m., but all roads were open.
