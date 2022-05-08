JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Law enforcement officers from across the state will gather with Special Olympics athletes this week for the 11th Be a Fan Torch run.
The event commemorates fallen officers and raises awareness of the Special Olympics games.
The three-day run begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh and will end Thursday in State College, where the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania Summer Games will take place from June 4 to 6.
The runners will be in Cambria County beginning Wednesday around 3:19 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Chickaree Hill Road and will continue until about 6:08 p.m. at the onramp from state Route 164, opposite the Keystone Pacific Pride Truck Stop, on to U.S. Route 22.
This year’s run will feature more than 500 participants from over 50 different law enforcement teams who will be accompanied by some of the Special Olympics athletes.
“Some of them run with them and some of them just cheer on the sidelines along the route, which is amazing,” Karly Heath, manager of special events for the Western Pennsylvania Special Olympics, said.
Heath said the run has worked to unite communities and double as a fundraising effort for the event.
“The law enforcement torch run basically unites officers from law enforcement agencies and corrections departments across the state to just raise awareness for the Special Olympics movement, essentially,” she said. “It’s just like two forces can come together to be a greater cause of one.”
Officer Aaron Leyo, of the Ebensburg Borough Police Department, will run in the event this year with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Leyo said that he ran in the event when he was in the academy in Maryland, but was unsure about how to go about participating here until some of his friends who are troopers asked him to participate with them.
“It’s for a good cause, and I think it’s one of the biggest things that law enforcement does as a whole across the United States,” he said.
“It’s not like it’s just a state thing. It’s something we do as a country – as a whole – that everybody that participates across the country can do, and I think it’s just a big valuable part to show how law enforcement comes together as a family across the country, regardless of what it is, to help someone or something, but for the cause.”
Leyo added that having a young son also makes him want to reach out to the community in whatever ways that he can.
“With being a parent and being a father of a little boy that’s 3, it kind of hits home,” he said. “You want to do even more to even try to reach out to try to do more and do the best that you can.”
Those interested in donating to the torch run can do so online at https://give.specialolympicspa.org/event/2022-be-a-fan-torch-run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.