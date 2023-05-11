JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Law enforcement officers from across the state along with Special Olympic athletes will come together to participate in the 12th annual Be a Fan Torch Run.
The three-day, 150-mile run will begin Tuesday in Pittsburgh and will end May 18 in State College, where the Summer Games will take place June 8 though 10 on the Penn State University campus.
This year's run will feature over 500 runners representing more than 50 law enforcement teams, who will be accompanied by local Special Olympic athletes.
"There is a longstanding relationship between our law enforcement and our Special Olympic athletes, and it's an event we do every year," said Karly Heath, Special Olympics Pennsylvania stewardship manager and law enforcement liaison. "The purpose is to bring awareness to the cause of the law enforcement torch run."
The event also commemorates fallen officers from across the state.
The course is divided into 53 segments ranging in length from two to four miles.
"When we go through the city and side streets, we always have people standing on their porches clapping and it's fun, so that's another part of it and it brings awareness to Special Olympics," Heath said. "We also have athletes who participate in the torch run at different parts, and they look forward to this opportunity with our law enforcement every year."
The run will be in Cambria County on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Chickaree Hill Road and will continue until early evening at the onramp from state Route 164, opposite the Keystone Pacific Pride Truck Stop on U.S. Route 22.
"I hope people acknowledge it as being a fun family event that we put on," Heath said. "It brings awareness to our organization, our mission and our cause of inclusiveness and unity. If you see us along the route cheer and say hello because our law enforcement and athletes love that."
For more information, visit www.specialolympicspa.org/events/be-a-fan-torch-run.
