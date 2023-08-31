Although Richland and Windber Area high schools have once again been awarded the top spots in the schools’ respective metro areas by U.S. News and World Report, other local education institutions are gaining ground.
In the Johnstown metro area, Richland is still ranked at No. 1, but Central Cambria High School has moved into the second slot for best local high school from last year’s fifth spot.
Glendale Area has also moved into the top five for the county and is now ranked No. 3, followed by Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop.
The Somerset metro area’s list has Windber Area High School still in the lead, now followed by Berlin Brothersvalley, Somerset Area, Conemaugh Township Area and Rockwood Area.
The new ranking represents a drop for Rockwood from fourth to fifth.
This year’s U.S. News and World Report ranked roughly 17,680 public high schools out of nearly 25,000, and again worked with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm.
Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, of Philadelphia, was labeled the best high school in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.