JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Charges against a Johnstown man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman were dismissed Wednesday after it was learned the alleged victim had moved to Philadelphia and would not testify, authorities said.
City police charged Lawrence J. Williams, 30, of Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault of an unborn child, terroristic threats, simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension.
District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, dismissed all the charges but simple assault.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III and public defender John Lovette III argued in court over the admissibility of hearsay evidence at preliminary hearings.
Officer Mitchell Miller testified that a woman who was six months pregnant approached him at Sheetz on Haynes Street in Johnstown’s Kernville section at 8 p.m. July 2 saying she had just been assaulted.
The woman filed a written report at the Public Safety Building saying that Williams came to her house on Bedford Street, smashed her 75-inch television set, choked her and kicked her in the stomach, Miller testified.
The woman was later examined at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, but the medical records were not shown to the court.
Miller did produce screenshots of the woman’s cellphone showing threatening text messages, which she told him were sent by Williams shortly after the attack.
Miller said when he contacted the woman, he found that she had moved back to Philadelphia and would not testify against Williams.
Lovette argued for dismissal, saying that without the victim’s testimony or evidence linking Willams to the threatening text messages, prosecutors based their case solely on hearsay evidence.
He pointed to a 2020 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, which said that hearsay alone is not sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case at a preliminary hearing.
“She told him the day before the hearing she was unwilling to testify,” Lovette said.
“There is no record that Williams sent the text messages.”
Crilly argued that the officer’s testimony, the threatening text messages sent immediately after the assault and the officer finding torn clothing and red marks on the woman’s neck were enough to hold Williams for trial.
The judge did not agree.
Crilly said after the hearing that the charges could be refiled, but acknowledged that it would be difficult to proceed without the victim’s testimony.
“Generally speaking, it’s often difficult for us to prosecute cases that involve domestic violence,” he said.
“A lot of times people who care about each other change their minds, and in some cases, the victims are too scared to follow through and testify.”
