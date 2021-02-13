Pennsylvania's two United States senators – Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Bob Casey Jr. – have, for weeks, said they believed then-President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses that led to a group of his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Senate trial reaffirmed those opinions in their minds.
So, on Saturday, both officially voted to find Trump guilty, siding with a 57-43 majority of senators.
A two-thirds supermajority was needed for conviction, so Trump was acquitted of inciting the mob that disrupted the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“It began with dishonest, systematic attempts to convince supporters that he had won,” Toomey said during a conference call Saturday with reporters. “His lawful – but unsuccessful – legal challenges failed due to a complete lack of evidence. And then he applied intense pressure on state and local officials to reverse the election outcomes in their states.
“And when all these efforts failed, President Trump summoned thousands of people to Washington, D.C., inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud. He urged that mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the vice president from formally certifying the results of the presidential election.
“He did all this to hold onto power despite having legitimately lost. As a result of President Trump's actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful. A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders' greatest fears, motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution.”
Toomey was one of only seven GOP members – out of 50 in the Senate – to vote for conviction of the former Republican president.
“Pennsylvanians are divided on this, I'm sure,” Toomey said. “And I recognize that a majority of Republicans will probably disagree with this decision.”
Toomey said he voted for Trump in the election, believing the president had successes during his one term. “Those things can be true and it can also be true that his behavior after the election became completely unacceptable,” Toomey said. “I hope that we get to the point where we can come together as a party and recognize those things.”
Casey joined all other Democrats and independents in voting for conviction.
“This case was not merely about the former President’s speech on January 6,” Casey said in a released statement. “This was about a pattern of conduct. It was about the former president’s autocratic leadership and calls for political violence throughout his presidency. It was about a president who regularly condoned or encouraged violence at political rallies against protestors and members of the press. It was about a president who once bragged: 'I have the tough people (supporting me), but they don’t play it tough until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.'
“There is no way that a reasonable person could dispute that the former president knew exactly what he was doing by perpetuating the 'Big Lie,' summoning his crowd of insurrectionists on January 6 and telling them: '(I)f you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.' The former president led his supporters to a breaking point and as he had predicted in the past – it was 'very bad, very bad.' He did not merely endanger another branch of government and the presidential line of succession. His actions led to at least five deaths, injuries to nearly 140 members of law enforcement and untold collateral damage resulting from the carnage of that day. He endangered the lives of countless Congressional staffers and employees, members of the press and members of Congress. He put a target on the back of his own vice president and his vice president’s family. And he has shown no remorse for any of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.