STATE COLLEGE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., along with Republican Pennsylvania House members, is spearheading an effort to allow fans at outdoor college and professional sporting events in the commonwealth.
The delegation has penned a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf asking that he re-evaluate state guidance that currently limits the state’s professional and college teams to practice or play in front of 250 or fewer people.
“We write today urging you to reconsider your opposition to allowing in-person attendance at school sporting events during the 2020-2021 school year, and with collegiate and professional football safely resuming across the country, we also encourage you to permit attendance at upcoming games,” reads the delegation’s letter to Gov. Wolf. “The commonwealth’s arbitrary 250-person limit on outdoor gatherings is needlessly preventing Pennsylvanians from responsibly enjoying sports events and should be adjusted immediately.”
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers have hosted two games at Lincoln Financial Field and Heinz Field, respectively. Both teams are scheduled to meet at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on Oct. 11.
Home games for the Eagles and the Steelers thus far have been played without fans. As of Sunday, six NFL teams permitted fans in a reduced capacity, while 26 – including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – did not.
Baltimore will permit 250 – limited to family members of players and staff – to its Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“These commonsense measures coupled with holding events outdoors — where the science tells us the virus is less likely to be transmitted — can assist sporting event planners in minimizing risk to attendees,” the delegation said in its letter. “You recognized this fact when you approved the Carlisle Car Show to allow attendees, of which there were 20,000 each day for four days in June.”
The University of Pittsburgh — which also plays its home games at Heinz Field — has yet to allow fans at home games at the 64,800-seat facility.
Penn State is scheduled to host four games at State College’s Beaver Stadium and will play Ohio State in its home opener on Oct. 31. Temple University shares Lincoln Financial Field with the Eagles and will open the season on Oct. 10 at Navy.
“Without a change, Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University, and many other colleges will not be able to host events, depriving hundreds of Pennsylvania businesses of much-needed game-day revenue and thousands of students, alumni, and Pennsylvania sports fans the enjoyment found in a time-honored tradition,” the letter reads.
In early August, Penn State’s athletic department unveiled a plan that allowed for 23,275 fans inside the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium should state guidelines ease. Penn State’s policy included masks and social-distancing guidelines.
“Earlier this year, Penn State developed a comprehensive “readiness plan” that would allow for 23,275 spectators, approximately one-fifth of Beaver Stadium’s capacity, to attend home games in person,” reads the letter. “Penn State’s plan included augmented seating arrangements, contactless ticketing and concessions, and rigorous cleaning procedures. Unfortunately, you decided not to grant an exception to the 250-person limit on outdoor gatherings needed to accommodate Penn State’s proposal.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-District 12) represents State College, home of Penn State’s University Park campus. Williamsport and Selinsgrove, both college towns, are also located in his congressional district. Keller is among the Republican congressmen who have signed the letter to Wolf.
“Pennsylvanians are intelligent, thoughtful people who are more than capable of taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves while attending sporting events,” Keller said. “The General Assembly recently came together in a bipartisan manner to give Pennsylvanians the power to make these decisions for themselves. It’s time for the governor to respect the citizens of the commonwealth and trust them to do the right thing instead of continuing to rule by unilateral mandate.”
The Pennsylvania Senate passed H.B. 2787 on Sept. 2, legislation that aimed to allow school districts to set attendance policies for sporting events. Pennsylvania senators voted to pass the bill on Sept. 9 and Wolf vetoed the legislation on Sept. 21.
“We have been confronting extraordinary challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said in a statement following the veto. “As we continue the fight against COVID-19, we need to continue to prioritize the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians and minimize public health risks. However, this bill does nothing to promote public health or ensure that our children have a safe learning environment.”
Sen. Toomey and the House delegation have also asked Wolf to reassess his opposition to H.B. 2787.
“We urge you to reconsider your opposition to H.B. 2787 and also work with local, collegiate and professional athletic programs across the Commonwealth to ensure that loyal fans can attend these contests in a responsible manner,” reads the letter.
