Sen. Pat Toomey said he wants to make sure any infrastructure bill that goes forward is done on a “sensible” scale instead of becoming a bloated and expensive plan – as he believes was done with the latest COVID-19 relief package.
President Joe Biden laid out his plan for infrastructure and manufacturing during a visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Toomey, speaking Tuesday with The Tribune-Democrat's editorial board, said, “I'm worried that this next infrastructure bill is not really going to be about infrastructure."
The senator said infrastructure measures should be limited to and focus on improving roads, bridges, rural broadband and transportation.
After Biden's remarks, Pennsylvania's Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said, “Today, President Biden laid out a plan to rebuild our infrastructure, create jobs and grow incomes for hardworking families. His plan also includes the bold investment that I have called for in home- and community-based services, which will allow seniors and individuals with disabilities to receive care in the setting of their choice, lift up the caregiving workforce and make permanent funding from my bill in the American Rescue Plan.
"This is what ‘building back better’ is all about. In addition to laying out a detailed plan to upgrade our roads and bridges, President Biden has put forth commonsense ideas for how to finance these investments. Congress should quickly move forward on this legislation.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce also issued a statement on Biden's plan.
“As Americans continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and face an escalating humanitarian and security crisis on the southern border, President Biden traveled to western Pennsylvania to brag about killing family-sustaining jobs, raising taxes, and burdening families," Joyce said.
"President Biden’s so-called infrastructure plan prioritizes extreme policies that will crush our region’s robust manufacturing and energy industries over the needs of Pennsylvania workers and small businesses. It also fails to advance solutions for Pennsylvania’s infrastructure needs by subjecting projects to onerous and outdated regulations, wasting precious taxpayer resources.
"While I stand ready to work with the president on true infrastructure reform, this tone-deaf announcement is further evidence that the Biden-Harris Administration is more than happy to push their radical agenda at the expense of hardworking Americans.”
