Two years ago in April, Eric Renner moved to Johnstown from a Pittsburgh suburb to join 1st Summit Bank.
He subsequently became its president and CEO in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He faced challenges right away, 1st Summit Board of Directors’ Chairman Joe Kondisko said.
“He’s the right person at the right place at the right time for 1st Summit Bank,” Kondisko said.
“He has a CEO mentality – planning, organizing, staffing, controlling. He does it all.”
Renner, 59, began his banking career more than 25 years ago.
After graduation from Robert Morris University, he entered the industry in an organization’s accounting department and progressed through multiple leadership roles within finance.
In 2008, he was recruited as executive vice president and consumer services for First Commonwealth Bank, where he was responsible for directing retail and business banking.
“I like fixing things and solving problems,” Renner said.
He started at 1st Summit Bank in 2019 as chief operating officer on a path to succeed then-president and CEO Elmer Laslo, who held that position for more than 40 years.
Laslo continues as president and CEO of 1st Summit Bancorp, the holding company that owns the bank.
‘A true leader’
Since moving to Johnstown, Renner has set roots in the community, recently joining the board for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Renner was born and raised in Sewickley. There, he and his wife, Janet, raised four children who have grown and made the Renners grandparents.
Karen Mento, 1st Summit chief administrative officer, previously worked with Renner at First Commonwealth Bank, and later partnered with him to start a business consulting company.
“Eric is a true leader who cares about people,” she said.
Mento said he’s humble, which she called a unique trait for a bank CEO.
“He surrounds himself with people who are responsible and smart and able to get things done,” she said. “He intentionally surrounds himself with people who know things he doesn’t know, so we can accomplish more.”
1st Summit is a financial institution with about $1.2 billion in assets with locations in Johnstown, Altoona and in Westmoreland County – most recently, Murrysville.
“We have tons of opportunities,” Renner said.
“We are looking to the future in terms of where the bank goes next.”
‘Local community bank’Renner said he views the company as an asset to and in the Johnstown community.
“I want to keep the bank as a local community bank,” he said. “I think the markets we operate in, we can grow nicely.”
He said he is curious about growth that may happen as a result of the pandemic.
“I think the way businesses operate have already changed since last March in terms of how many people are working from home, working remotely,” he said.
He foresees that trend continuing after the pandemic subsides.
“Workers are not going back to the office,” he said.
“So what that is going to do is afford a lot of people to start looking around and ask ‘where do I want to live?’ I think markets like Johnstown have opportunity – the outdoor recreation, the four seasons, the golf – there’s a lot this whole state has to offer.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.