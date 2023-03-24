Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.