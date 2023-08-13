JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks’ Sept. 30 home opener against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings is seven weeks away, and no one could be more excited than the team’s new majority owner and CEO, John Koufis.
Koufis socked his palm with his fist while talking about his passion for hockey – the physicality, the speed and the “poetry,” he said, of the players’ looping turns, their swift changes of direction on the edges of their skates, and their skillful passing of the puck.
“It is absolutely the one sport that you get a full appreciation for when you watch it live,” he said.
Koufis was at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown last Friday. He’s made about a half dozen in-person visits from his residence in Chicago since becoming the Tomahawks’ CEO earlier this year, and he’s clicked off a few dozen weekly video- conference meetings with the season approaching.
The Tomahawks compete in the North American Hockey League. Koufis said he sees the team as an extension of a storied history, a team holding up the torch of Johnstown’s hockey journey that has spanned nearly three-quarters of a century.
“One thing we are certainly going to do is embrace that history in a massive way,” he said. “There are 70 years of Johnstown hockey history, going back to when the Jets first started in the 1950s. This is very high-level hockey. The kids who come through here and the opposing teams who come through here are some of the best young hockey players in the country.”
Above all, he’s passionate about taking care of the team’s players from around the world who spend their formative years in Johnstown wearing Tomahawks jerseys. His son, now in college, was a Tomahawks player a few years ago.
“I have a maniacal focus on the kids,” he said of his enthusiasm for giving his players resources to reach their dreams of playing hockey in college, whether it’s Division I or Division III.
“Many of these kids leave home while they are still in high school. They are finishing high school on a computer,” he said. “Well, there is a reason that you do that, and that is to follow your dreams. So they’ve invested that journey in us. We have to return that investment by taking care of them.
“And I would ask and hope that the community sort of treats these kids as their adopted sons, so that their success is Johnstown’s success. We help these kids achieve their dream, and that’s a pretty cool thing.”
Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC is led by an investor group comprising Koufis and local Johnstown minority owners who are carrying their ownership forward as they have been since the Tomahawks’ inception in 2012.
The local ownership group includes individuals and business owners including Craig Saylor, William Polacek, John Polacek, Gary Poborsky, William Bahorik, Daniel Thompson, and new local minority owner Christopher Martella, according to the North American Hockey League website.
Saylor said Koufis succeeds former majority owners Jim and Rick Bouchard, who have been with the team since its inaugural 2012-13 season.
“We really have to salute them for bringing hockey back here,” Saylor said. “We had the Chiefs obviously leave, and (the Bouchard brothers) brought a really, really good product to town. Without them, I don’t know we’d have a team here right now.”
He said the transition to Koufis’ leadership has been a smooth one.
“It’s been a really easy transition for us to go from the previous group to John Koufis, because he just has such a knowledge of the game,” Saylor said.
Koufis has been playing in adult leagues since graduating from DePaul University in 1987. He founded the Chicago Sharks in 1991. The team became part of USA Hockey’s national tournament program in 1994. He won a silver medal while representing Greece in the Division III Men’s Hockey World Championships in Luxembourg in 2010.
And in 2019, Koufis’ Sharks became part of a USA Hockey team for a tournament in Belarus. A Forbes article from 2021 delves into that aspect of Koufis’ life.
Koufis’ talks with the Tomahawks began when his son was on the roster.
“There was sort of an evolution from being a parent and talking to other parents, saying, ‘It feels like there could be a different way to run junior hockey,’ ” Koufis said.
Some of the specific resources the Tomahawks ownership group is providing to players this season include additional fitness and athletics programs, nutritional programs and skill development.
“It’s the investment that we think is required to help these kids be successful,” Koufis said.
“If the kids are successful, the team is successful; if the team is successful, then the winning comes. ... That means people coming to the games, more attendance. And the more interest there is in the team, the more resources we will have to help these kids reach their dreams.”
The Tomahawks have enjoyed a large amount of success since joining the NAHL in 2012. In 11 seasons of NAHL competition, the team has put together a 357-226-62 record and advanced almost 120 players on to NCAA hockey.
The Tomahawks best season in the NAHL came during the 2018-19 campaign, when the team won the East Division regular season title with a record of 47-9-4. The team won the East Division playoff title and advanced to the Robertson Cup Championship, where they fell to Fairbanks 2-1 in the semifinal series.
In 2015, Johnstown won the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest and received $150,000 in facility upgrades. The Tomahawks were named the NAHL’s Organization of the Year in 2012-13 and again in 2018-19.
Saylor said there are festivities scheduled prior to the 7 p.m. home opener on Sept. 30 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“We are really excited,” Saylor said. “It’s going to begin in the afternoon with a hockey fest. The street will be closed down, and there will be fun activities for all age groups. It’s a good time to come out and celebrate Johnstown history.”
