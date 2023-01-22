JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It's been years since Joshua and Sabrina Henderson saw The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters, so when the State Theater announced a Tolkien Fest for Saturday and Sunday, the couple "jumped" at the chance to see the films again on the big screen.
Especially because of the accompanying movie-inspired meal catered by Balance Restaurant.
"I'm just so happy they're doing this and I'm happy to be a part of it," Joshua Henderson said.
His wife agreed, adding that she loved the idea of packaging the movies – based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien – with the meal.
Starting at 11 a.m., guests sat down to watch the first movie in the series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."
The movies and books follow the adventures of hobbits, an elf, a dwarf, a wizard and a man on their quest to destroy a powerfully magical ring that endangers their world.
After the first movie wrapped, the visitors were treated to the meal from Balance, which included potato soup with toasted white cheddar bread, spiced beef and cottage pie, mixed green salad with fresh herb dressing and lavender and lemon muffins.
"I did a ton of research," Balance co-owner Amanda Artim said.
She said cultivating unique menus is a favorite part of her job because by doing so she can breathe life into the food.
"For us, this is creative expression ... which we love to do," Artim said.
Eric Reighard, executive director of the theater, and his staff had been contemplating hosting this event for some time and partnering with a local eatery.
They landed on Lord of the Rings because it's a favorite of theirs.
"We're just so happy that it came together," Reighard said.
More than 60 people signed up for the two-day experience, some staying for the first movie and others choosing to just enjoy the meal.
After eating, the guests returned to the historic screening room to take in the second film, "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" – The Hendersons' favorite.
On Sunday, the group will return to the State to finish their experience by watching the last movie, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."
With the success of this event, Reighard wants to do more.
"There are so many good packages of movies like Lord of the Rings," he said.
Reighard said he thinks the next event will focus on the Monty Python movies and that the Harry Potter series has been suggested.
Cassidy Polacek, State Theater artistic director, said the group is focusing more on experiences this year to draw people downtown.
"We're just trying to build a repertoire of stuff for people to come to," she said.
At the end of the month, the theater has partnered with Galina's Pizza and Pasta to host a Spaghetti Western gathering where the Clint Eastwood-led "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" will be shown, alongside a meal of spaghetti from the restaurant.
Polacek also mentioned the art house movie series that takes place monthly and the return of the May the 4th event where the Star Wars movies are shown.
"We just want people to have cool stuff to do," Reighard said, adding that they encourage suggestions.
