Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.