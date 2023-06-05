Due to a power outage Sunday evening in downtown Johnstown, the printing of Monday’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat is being delayed, which could cause late delivery for some customers. Penelec crews were working to restore power to The Tribune-Democrat and other affected businesses.
breaking
To our readers
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner: Downtown Johnstown's Ideal Market to close this summer
- 'Quite a milestone': Morris' Tavern and Restaurant turns 50
- Johnstown man faces criminal homicide count in Somerset County shooting
- Forest Hills senior signs on to full-time job with GapVax
- Police: South Fork homicide suspect, victim worked together on excavation job
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Best high school football program between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg': Greater Johnstown celebrates 125 years on the gridiron
- Authorities: Morning crash slows traffic in Richland Township
- Convicted felon jailed on gun charge, police say
- Teenager sentenced to jail time in Westmont Hilltop attack plot case
- WATCH VIDEO | Two injured in Ga. as car hits tow truck, goes airborne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.