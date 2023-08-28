An ethnic gathering dedicated to celebrating Slavic heritage is set to continue in Johnstown for years to come.
On Monday, organizers of the Johnstown Slavic Festival announced the event has received a title sponsor creating The Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival, which will be held Sept. 15 and 16 at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“My family likes to support programs like this that talk about the heritage that lets us never forget our lineage because it’s all about the American dream,” said Bill Polacek, CEO of JWF Defense Systems. “This heritage festival speaks to all the triumphs and tribulations that all of our forefathers went through to come over here and what they dealt with being here. This is not just a celebration of Slovaks, but a celebration of all heritages and what they did to give us a better life.”
The two-day festival will feature authentic Slavic music, Slavic folk dance performances, homemade Slavic food, Slavic beer, educational speakers, cooking demonstrations and ethnic vendors.
“What is so different here is that you have all 100% ethnic food and all the beverages are from Slovakia,” Polacek said. “We’re going to have very good bands and ethnic dancers. There also will be clothing and merchants selling ethnic crafts.”
Polacek said with the sponsorship, he hopes to see the festival attract more people from out of the region and state, along with additional vendors and entrainment.
“This is just another reason to celebrate who we are with faith, family and country, and one more thing to do in Johnstown that makes us special and a unique destination,” he said.
Patty Carnevali, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, said the festival was started several years ago by a group of volunteers who wanted to celebrate their heritage and history and share it with the community, and with the support of the Polacek family that can continue.
“This is wonderful to be able to bring the festival up a notch and to a new level,” she said. “It’s exciting because this festival fits in perfectly with the mission of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which is to celebrate everything Johnstown.”
Carnevali said this year’s festival will be exciting for those who attend.
“We have the food, we have the music and we have the dancers, so every year, more little things are added to make it a really rich experience,” she said. “It’s also an educational experience because it’s a pure Slavic festival.”
Polacek said the family commitment to the festival will be in place indefinitely.
“I’d like this to stay The Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival, so this will be going on for the next 20 years,” he said.
There is no admission fee to the festival.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.jaha.org.
