The board of directors of Bottle Works has promoted two employees to co-lead the Johnstown arts organization, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, Melody Tisinger will serve as Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations, while Matthew Lamb will act as its creative director. Both new co-leaders have worked at Bottle Works since the fall of 2017.
Tisinger’s previous job title was program and operations manager. In that capacity, she coordinated Bottle Works’ programs and organized fundraisers. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the organization’s operations and focus on fundraising efforts, according to Friday’s press release.
“I am excited to take on this role at Bottle Works,” she said. “I
worked really hard over the past 10 years to make a difference in the nonprofit sector, and it gives me great joy to see that my efforts have paid off.”
Lamb, who previously managed Bottle Works’ Gallery Shoppe, said that he feels “honored” by the promotion and that
he is “excited to continue our mission of providing area artists opportunities to sell, create and display their work.”
Lamb is a Richland School District graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. In his new role, he will manage exhibitions, art education programs, studio rentals and artist development efforts.
Tisinger is a Greater Johnstown School District graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.