A series of fall appliance and tire collections are being planned by Keep Cambria County Beautiful, the Cambria County Conservation District and several county municipalities, organizers said Wednesday.
Old appliances and tires will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
• Aug. 22, at the Croyle Township Municipal Building, 1654 Railroad St., Summerhill;
• Sept. 12, at the Tunnelhill Borough Municipal Building, 808 Portage St., Tunnelhill;
• Sept. 19, at the Summerhill Township Municipal Building, 114 Irvin St., Beaverdale;
• and Oct. 17, at the Stony-creek Township municipal storage yard on Winter Street, behind the Stonycreek Township Municipal Building.
Appliances that don’t contain the chemical freon can be dropped off by Cambria County residents at no charge, but $6 will be charged for each appliance that does contain freon.
Electronics such as computers, televisions and stereo systems will not be accepted.
For each off-rim tire, $1 will be charged, $2 will be charged for each on-rim tire and $15 for each tire that measures more than 4 feet across and/or more than 14 inches wide. Tires from commercial operations such as garages and tire shops will not be accepted.
Those dropping off tires or appliances are being asked to take several steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 – pre-registering by calling the Cambria County Conservation District at 814-472-2120, remaining in their vehicles at all times, wearing facemasks when interacting with event workers and bringing exact change, if possible.
More information can be had by calling the Cambria County Conservation District at 814-472-2120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.