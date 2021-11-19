EBENSBURG, Pa. – Shane Bosworth – "That Dog Guy" – shares some tips and tricks for dog owners to help make owning their furry friends a little bit smoother:
Micromanage situations
Bosworth said that the first thing he tells new dog owners is to micromanage the dog.
“You want to have that dog on a schedule. You want to be able to control what that dog does all day. Don’t give it too much space at first because when you give it too much space, that’s when the problems are going to ensue. Micromanage it.”
100 people in 100 days
Bosworth recommends to introduce your dog to as many types of people as possible in an effort to socialize the dog.
“I always do 100 people in 100 days which means I want my dogs to meet 100 people in 100 days. I want that to be 100 different people. I want it to be tall people, skinny people, people with a walker, people wearing masks now, people with hats on , people with hoodies on , different races of people , people in a wheelchair, people in a car. I want them to meet as many different people as they can while they’re young so when they get older, it’s not going to be something that startles them when you’re walking them down the street.”
He also recommends introducing them to other dogs and other situations such as taking your dog to dog friendly stores to allow them to get socialized with people and different environments.
Touch your dog
Bosworth recommends getting your dog used to being touched on various parts of its body.
“From day one, touch your dog from paws, to ears to tail. Touch your dog everywhere. That way when it goes in to see the vet it’s not as scary when the vet is trying to touch it. Not only that but if your pet gets injured and you need to examine it, it’s not going to be fighting you to do it because it’s going to be used to you touching it’s paws, it’s going to be used to you opening its mouth and looking at its teeth. It’s going to be used to you doing all of these things so it’s not going to be something strange that the dog is going to fight you for.”
Holiday safety
Bosworth suggests being aware of what is around your home during the holidays
“With the holidays coming up, always watch what is laying around. Poinsettias are deadly to dogs so we don’t want to have that laying around.”
He added that depending on the situation, owners may want to crate their dog.
“If you can’t control your dog or you can’t be with your dog during the holidays, a crate is a great thing just for the fact that you know that the dog is safe, it’s out of the way. Teaching them a place command so that if you’re cooking in the kitchen and something falls and you don’t want them eating some things."
Remove the problem
“If you can remove something from the equation that’s causing the problem, remove it. That’s the best advice I have ever been give.”
As an example he explained their three dogs argued when their food bowls were empty so now all three are fed in a different location.
