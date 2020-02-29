It comes around every four years, but there’s more to leap day than just an extra day on the calendar in February.
According to NASA, the reason for adding leap days to the calendar is to align the calendar year with the actual year – which is defined by the time it takes Earth to circle the sun.
It is equal to 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds, or 365.24219 days. If all calendar years contained exactly 365 days, they would drift from the actual year by about one day every four years.
Without leap day, the dates of annual events, such as equinoxes and solstices, would slowly shift to later in the year, changing the dates of each season. After only a century without leap day, summer wouldn’t start until mid-July.
To correct this, one day – Feb. 29 – is added every four years, resulting in a leap year.
“Leap day is based on the solar calendar not quite synching up with the number of days with the sun itself,” said Matt Tracey, professor of chemistry at Pitt-Johnstown. “The revolution around the sun doesn’t actually synch up perfectly to our 365-day calendar, so every four years we accumulate one day and that becomes leap day.”
The Egyptians were the first to come up with the idea of adding a leap day once every four years to keep the calendar in sync with the solar year. Later, the Romans adopted this solution for their calendar, and they became the first to designate Feb. 29 as the leap day in 46 B.C.
By 1582, the calendar had fallen out of step with the solar year by 10 days. By introducing the Gregorian calendar, Pope Gregory XIII moved the calendar forward, jumping from Oct. 4 to 15, and added that a leap day should not occur in years ending in 00, unless divisible by 400.
“They found that the Julian calendar with only having 355 days very quickly threw things out of synch,” Tracey said.
To help children better understand leap day, Tracey will take part in Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Leap Into Leap Day program that will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Johnstown Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We’ll be doing an explanation of leap day and its origins back to the solar calendar and a couple science demos,” he said.
The program also will feature activities, crafts and snacks.
Admission is $3 for members and $5 for general public.
Those born on Feb. 29 are referred to as “Leaplings.” It’s estimated there are about five million people in the world who were born on Feb. 29, with the odds of being born on leap day at 1 in 1,461.
Doug Bosley was born Feb. 29, 1972. He’s 48, but he’s only had the chance to celebrate his real birthday 12 times.
“I liked it and didn’t like it, I went back and forth when I was growing up,” the Johnstown resident said. “Sometimes people would make a big deal out of it and it would get embarrassing and other times it felt pretty cool like it was my claim to fame.”
Bosley said he celebrates his birthday on Feb. 28, but on a leap year, he’d get a cake on Feb. 29 that would poke fun at his age.
“The cake would have whatever actual birthday that was for me, so I would be turning whatever and have a pretty low number on the cake,” he said.
Bosley said it became a game for people to guess when his birthday was.
“When I was in school, my mom would call them to remind them of my birthday, and with the morning announcements, they’d say something about my birthday on leap year,” he said.
In addition, leap day customs have revolved around romance and marriage.
According to Irish legend, St. Brigid made a deal with St. Patrick to allow women to propose to men on leap day.
The tradition spread to Scotland and England, where the British added a twist – if a man rejected a woman’s proposal, he owed her a debt of several pairs of fine gloves to hide the fact that she did not have an engagement ring.
In Greek tradition, it is considered to be bad luck to marry on leap day, and statistics suggest that Greek couples continue to take this superstition seriously.
For those looking to score some deals on leap day, Firehouse Subs, 1513 Scale Ave., Suite 60, Richland Township, will offer $3 off a medium or large sub combo on Saturday.
Eat’n Park locations will offer a free meal to those who celebrate their birthday on Feb. 29. Proper identification is required.
Primanti Bros., 510 Galleria Drive, Richland Township, will be giving out free 12-ounce IC Light bottles on Saturday to celebrate the day. Limit one per customer and you must be 21.
And anyone who places an order through its app on Saturday, Sheetz will reward 366 free spendable loyalty points. The promotion is available once per person.
