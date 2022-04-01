FRIEDENS, Pa. – Cheryl’s Home Run Pizza has been a staple in the Friedens community in Somerset Township for 23 years.
But after nearly two and a half decades, it was the right time for co-owner Cheryl Pollock and her husband, Edward, to step away.
Thursday marked the last day for the local restaurant.
Spending more time with family has become the top priority for the Pollocks.
“We want to enjoy our grandkids,” she said.
“We want to enjoy life. It’s time to just let go. We met a lot of wonderful people. I’m so glad we did it.”
The business on Stoystown Road near the Friedens post office gained plenty of popularity, and it’s part of the reason Pollock said the experience has been so fulfilling.
“This community has been fantastic,” Pollock said. “Without our customers, we would have nothing. We appreciate all of our customers and thank everyone for all the support and patronage.”
Despite some doubts early on – and up until COVID-19 forced a permanent change in hours back in 2020 – Cheryl Pollock and all of the help surrounding her found a way to make things run smoothly.
“I loved to cook, and it’s something I always wanted to do – have my own restaurant,” she said. “When I talked to Ed about it, he said, ‘Make sure you do your homework.’ I did it. We could’ve lost everything, but it worked.
“COVID really didn’t have anything to do with it (the shortened hours). We actually were busy over COVID.”
Of the many popular food items on Cheryl’s menu, strombolis became a fan favorite.
“My biggest seller was strombolis,” Cheryl Pollock said. “Everybody just absolutely loved them. Everything from the pizza to the wings – sold tons of wings – everything. Everybody loved the food.”
Pollock gave special thanks to her employees and her family, including daughter, Melissa Updyke, and her husband, Jason, and their kids, Madison, Alivia, Andrew and Julia; and son Vincent, and his wife, Jami Pollock, and their daughter, Payton, along with all of her extended family on both sides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.