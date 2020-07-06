With Johnstown’s firefighters battling two separate porch fires Saturday, it wasn’t just the heat from the flames they had to contend with.
Vital protective gear becomes a problem when temperatures climb, fire Chief Bob Statler said.
“Imagine putting on a winter snowsuit and going outside in this,” Statler said.
“That’s basically what it’s like.”
A firefighter’s gear is both heavy and necessary, he said.
“The layers are there to protect us from fire – but in these conditions, you start sweating as soon as you put it on and your heart rate goes up,” Statler added, noting that the jacket includes several layers of fire-resistant and water-repellent materials.
“For firefighters, summer is the worst season because it’s more stressful on our bodies.”
Staying hydrated
When temperatures climb into the 90s – as they are projected to do several days this week – residents across the area also need to be cautious, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, it was 93 degrees Fahrenheit but felt like 98 degrees, AccuWeather reported.
Walker said temperatures will remain in that range until the end of the week in the Johnstown area – approximately 8 degrees above normal during a time of the year when temperatures are often the hottest on average.
People are advised to limit their exposure to the sun whenever possible – and to take breaks from the heat in between, he said.
To stay cool under the sun, wear thin, light-colored clothing because it reflects heat rather than absorbs it, he added.
“Drink lots of water – and limit beverages that dehydrate, including alcohol,” Walker said.
PennDOT District 9 press officer Tara Callihan-Henry said maintenance crews are adjusting their shifts, when necessary, by starting earlier in the day to avoid spending most of the day in the extreme heat.
“Crews are also encouraged to take additional water breaks,” she said, noting that meetings include reminders about summer heat safety.
Statler said efforts are made to ensure extra beverages are available at emergency scenes. Within the city, local services – including West End Ambulance and 7th Ward Ambulance – bring cold drinks as part of their response efforts to support firefighters.
Sometimes community donations help the cause, he said.
Water attractions
Area swimming pools remain open this week, although capacity is restricted to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines.
Ebensburg’s swimming pool is open seven days a week – noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday – but for now, admission is restricted to Central Cambria School District residents.
Through the weekend, the pool closes an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., staff said.
At Crichton-McCormick Park in Portage, pool hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m., except for Tuesday and Thursday, which is 12:30 to 7 p.m.
Windber Pool is open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. with an adjusted capacity of 350 people on the property, staff said.
In Johnstown, a surge of river riders have been flowing into Coal Tubin’ to float down the Stonycreek River in recent weeks, the business’ co-founder, Chad Gontkovic, said.
Gontkovic said river levels remain great for such experiences.
“We always see an uptick when the heat index gets above 80 or 90,” he said. “People look to get outside and cool off and they know we’re a great place to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.