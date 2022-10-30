JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On Halloween night, candy, costumes and spooky spirits fit hand-in-glove.
Children dressing up as their favorite superheroes, knocking on doors and shouting, “Trick or treat!” are as traditional as Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 41 million kids in the U.S. ages 5 to 14 celebrate Halloween.
Halloween has its roots dating to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Ireland and Scotland. It was a pagan religious celebration saying goodbye to the harvest and ushering in “the dark half of the year.”
Participants believed the barriers between the physical world and the spirit world break down during Samhain, allowing interaction between humans and spirits.
“Because of the belief that the transition between the harvest and the period of death – winter – the veil connecting the worldly plane and the spiritual plane was thinner,” said Ryan Michaels, a psychic medium in Beaverdale, who has appeared on television programs including the A&E television network’s “Psychic Kids.”
“By lighting bonfires and dressing up in costumes, they were warning off the evil spirits so the spirits couldn’t play tricks on them,” Michaels said.
All Hallows’ Eve
The Roman Catholic Church has a different take on Halloween.
“As an opportunity for children to dress up and celebrate by being given candy, the Church sees no issues,” said Tony DeGol, communication director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
“As a day for some who wish to commune with demons, the Church highly discourages it. Ultimately, this day got its name because it was the eve before celebrating the Holy Souls in Heaven (All Hallows’ Eve),” he said. “If we honor and remember the holy souls who have gone before us, then we celebrate Halloween in its truest form.”
Some people see the holiday as a time to communicate with deceased loved ones.
Michaels believes that there is no need to fear ghosts or spirits, sometimes called shadow people, apparitions and poltergeists.
“Spirits are no different than you or me,” he said. “There are good people and bad people, good spirits and bad spirits.”
The spirits of dead parents or grandparents might reside in the house, which Michaels calls “friendly haunts.”
“Maybe that’s the home where they raised their family and they decided to stay,” he said.
Michaels said there is a reason why the spirits of dead soldiers are said to haunt Gettysburg, the site of the Civil War’s bloodiest battle.
“It’s because of trauma,” he said. “They died suddenly, quickly. Some of the spirits don’t even know they are dead. That’s why they stay on location.”
‘The spiritual realm’
Can a person contact the spirit of a dead friend or relative?
For the Rev. David McGee, pastor of First Assembly of God Church in Windber, the answer is no.
“They are encountering fallen angels – we call them demons,” he said. “The demon is impersonating the person who has died.”
“I don’t talk about the spiritual realm without speaking of the Holy Spirit or of God,” McGee said. “The Holy Spirit is part of the trinity. He is not a fallen angel.”
Michaels said ouija boards remain popular items for such spiritual experiences – along with tarot card readings, candle readings or crystal ball readings. He urges caution.
“The question I get asked is, is the ouija board dangerous?” he said. “It’s extremely dangerous.
“When you’re using any tool to communicate with the other side and you don’t have the experience and don’t know how to protect yourself, or if you don’t have a person who you’re trying to communicate with, you’re just opening a door and you don’t know what’s going to step through.”
Some believe the use of occult materials damages a person’s relation with God.
“We believe that every human has a soul that continues in life after death,” DeGol said. “Those souls live on in Heaven, Hell or possibly for a time in Purgatory before entering Heaven. The use of occult materials only tap into interaction with fallen angels, also known as demons.”
Children dressing up as Batman, Superman or as Disney characters for Halloween is tradition and the source of family fun.
What about dressing in bloody costumes or as notorious characters?
“I’ve never been a stickler to say no one should dress up in a costume,” McGee said, “but that takes Halloween to a different level of celebrating that is not good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.