The holiday season will be celebrated when Cirque Musica presents its Holiday Wishes show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Cirque Musica brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event that features acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.
The cast performs favorite holiday hits – all performed live by a full symphony orchestra.
Tickets range from $32 to $67.50.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
