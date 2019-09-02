Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township will celebrate its 28th season by featuring a diverse lineup of entertainment.
Scheduled performances will include Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O’Davis on Oct. 12; Jonathan Burns with flexible comedy on Oct. 27; John McEuen & The String Wizards: Will the Circle be Unbroken on Nov. 13; Walt Churchey & Jackie Kopco present Hometown Holidays on Nov. 24; Christmas Brasstacular with the River City Brass Band on Dec. 15; Jim Brickman – A Christmas Celebration on Dec. 17; “Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline” on Feb. 12; The Golden Dragon Acrobats on March 5; From Galway to Broadway: Starring Ciaran Sheehan & Friends on March 19; Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll on April 16; and Bennie and the Jets: The Premier Elton John Tribute on May 8.
Tickets are available by calling 814-269-7200 or 800-846-2787 or online at www.upjarts.org.
