The Stiletto Network will present its Heel’ography Workshop & Holiday Networking Event from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Stone Bridge Brewing Co., 104 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The event includes a Heel’ography dance lesson, baskets of chance, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Cost is $20 per person if tickets are purchased by Sunday. There will be limited number of tickets available at the door for $30.
Tickets can be purchased online at give.cfalleghenies.org/event/heelography-workshop-and-holiday-networking-event/e260733.
Information: 814-241-9004.
