SIDMAN, Pa. – As part of a camping family, 8-year-old Izabela Shrift had heard a lot about ticks and the risk of Lyme disease from her parents.
The Forest Hills Elementary School student was able to tap into her knowledge of the arachnids to take top honors for her age group in a state art contest for awareness of ticks and Lyme disease.
“I’m the crazy tick mom,” Allison Shrift said in a telephone interview.
“When we go camping, we are always looking for ticks and talking about ticks and the risk. She was very educated on that already.”
The contest was sponsored jointly by the state departments of Health, Education and Conservation and Natural Resources.
Winners announced this week also included two students from Blair County and three from Indiana County.
Allison Shrift said Izabela’s second-grade teacher, Hannah Conklin, completed a study of ticks as part of a literacy skills class. Students learned ticks can spread Lyme disease by biting infected mammals. She then gave all the students a chance to enter the state contest.
Although the Shrift family was not able to attend Thursday’s presentation ceremony in Harrisburg, Forest Hills held its own ceremony recognizing Izabela and two classmates who took honorable mentions.
Other winners from the region included Landon Hayes and Evan Yackey, both from Juniata Elementary School in Blair County. Hayes placed first and Yackey took second in the age group for third- and fourth-grade students.
Three Blairsville Elementary School students swept the contest’s video categories.
Stella Conrad won the first- and second-grade award, Richard “Tripp” Shoemaker won the third- and fourth-grade award and Emma DePrimeo won the fifth- and sixth-grade award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.