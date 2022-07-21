JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local author William Thwing will present his new book, The Song in My Heart," at 2 p.m. Saturday to visitors of Classic Elements Book Store in downtown Johnstown.
The singer-songwriter has been composing his own tunes for decades, starting shortly after returning from military service in Vietnam in 1971.
For roughly a decade after, as Thwing and his wife, Joy, traveled the country and the continent, he wrote.
"My life was absolutely full of joy, and I was just writing like mad," he said.
After shopping the songs around but making no progress he put his pen down and didn't pick it up again until a few years ago.
Since then, Thwing has written a few books of poetry and haiku that were published through Shire Press.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he started toying with songwriting again and joined a few local and national songwriting groups, such as the Nashville Songwriters Association and Johnstown SongWorks.
The musician has also participated in writing challenges where he shared his talents with fellow bards.
That community is what inspired him to collect his 50 years worth of material into "The Song in My Heart."
The book features about 200 pages of lyric sheets from Thwing's musical journey.
"I liked it because we normally think songs are random, but often there's autobiographic content," SongWorks member and Thwing's friend Malcolm Crittenden said. "This book kind of nails that down and shows you that songs do have meaning."
The musician commended Thwing's finger-picking style, rhythmic drive and narrative storytelling.
Crittenden said the author has brought "some very good original songs" to the group, which is appreciated.
Two of his favorites are "Coconut Sam" and "If You Go to Ireland."
Thwing fell in love with music at a young age because his father worked at a music store, he said.
The author's first lessons were on a grand piano, but he switched to a guitar later in life.
Thwing said what he loves about writing and music is that when those ideas are combined a person can convey feelings.
His songs are available on about 20 different streaming sources, including SoundCloud and Spotify, and his books can be purchased on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.