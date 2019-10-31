Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.