A spooky forecast has prompted several communities in the Johnstown area to shift their trick-or-treat dates to Saturday.
Richland, Geistown, Windber, Scalp Level and Paint Borough rescheduled the event from Thursday to 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, officials told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
Stonycreek Township Police also posted news that the township, as well as Lorain Borough and Daisytown also postponed their trick-or-treat events for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Last-minute changes are a rare move for communities, which have to coordinate the event with their local fire and police departments to ensure safety – but with Thursday's forecast calling for thunder and lightning, 45 mph wind gusts and heavy rain, "we'd rather be safe than sorry," Windber Financial Secretary Robin Gates said.
"When it's dark and rains that hard, it's going to be hard to see the kids crossing the streets," she said.
Richland Township officials indicated they made the change after receiving steady calls from residents asking them to change the date.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, most communities, including Johnstown and East Taylor Township, had also changed their trick-or-treat dates to Saturday.
Although, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, several of the region’s communities, including Dale Borough, Middle Taylor Township and Conemaugh Township in Somerset County, still had their scheduled trick-or-treat dates for Halloween – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Please double check with your local municipalities for any changes.
