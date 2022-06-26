JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rain showers didn’t stop the last festivities on Sunday afternoon as Johnstown’s four-day Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally came to a close.
Bands continued to play in Central Park and Peoples Natural Gas Park downtown until 4 p.m., with some remaining vendors offering goods throughout the day.
Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director, said that the event had optimal weather, with sun and warm temperatures prevailing from Thursday through Sunday, and was well-attended throughout.
“We dodged the rain (for the) second year in a row, so we’re thrilled about that,” she said. “We had a fabulous Saturday yesterday and a nice Friday, so I think the attendance was good and a good time was pretty well had by everybody that came. It was just the nice atmosphere that it always is, and people enjoy themselves and enjoy seeing our town and our community and coming back year after year.”
Gina Kite, co-owner of Dan Kite Pinstriping in Jacksonville, Florida, said that the company has been coming to Thunder in the Valley for at least 18 or 19 years and does “very well” at the rally.
Kite said she noticed that crowds were lower than last year’s, but attributed that to people wanting to get out last summer after 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown. She said the business still did well this year and will come back.
“It’s a nice, beautiful area,” she said. “Everyone’s treated us really well.”
Audrey Kromel, of Blairsville, owns Teal Treasures and said she has been attending Thunder in the Valley for at least six years to sell her jewelry, apparel and other wares.
Like Kite, Kromel saw the post-lockdown boom last year but still thought this year’s event “was a great show.”
“I think that with gas prices, the economy and the stock market, I think people are not as apt to spend money this year as they did last year, but at the same time, it’s still a good show,” she said.
Kromel said she keeps coming back and continues to have a following.
“It is a good show,” she said. “We definitely have a lot of locals. There are a lot of followers from the area and they know we’re here and they come back every year to see us and look for us, and that’s what keeps us coming back.”
Rager said that while she and other staff received feedback throughout the event, she wanted to address reports of vendors’ high food prices.
She noted that local businesses such as The Phoenix, from Johnstown’s Cambria City section, and The Pie Shoppe, from Laughlintown, offered their food at lower prices than the out-of-town vendors, but that the out-of-town vendors provided event-goers with additional options.
“There are plenty of options,” she said. “I think people just need to look around and see what’s there. We bring all the folks into town and we have people up and down all the streets, and so we want them to patronize our local establishments, but we also want to provide options.”
