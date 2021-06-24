The following is the entertainment schedule for Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally:
Friday
Central Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Full Kilt
2 to 4 p.m.: Fubar
5 to 7 p.m.: Saddle Up
8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science
Biker Mall
4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek Acoustic
7 to 9 p.m.: Hot Wax
10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes
PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
1 to 3 p.m.: Van Waylon
Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
4 to 6 p.m.: Jimmy Adler
7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Colt Ford
Saturday
Central Park
12:30 to 2 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
3 to 5 p.m.: Willow Hill
6 to 8 p.m.: Gone South
9 to 11 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues
Biker Mall
1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde
4 to 6 p.m.: Norm Nardini
7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band
PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
1 to 3 p.m.: The Stickers
4 to 6 p.m.: S’wearing Hats
Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Hairball Band
Sunday
Central Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Boomers
Biker Mall
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Full Kilt
PNG Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Van Waylon
