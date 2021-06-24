Thunder in the Valley Logo
file art

The following is the entertainment schedule for Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally:

Friday

Central Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Full Kilt

2 to 4 p.m.: Fubar

5 to 7 p.m.: Saddle Up

8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science

Biker Mall

4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek Acoustic

7 to 9 p.m.: Hot Wax

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes

PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

1 to 3 p.m.: Van Waylon

Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

4 to 6 p.m.: Jimmy Adler

7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Colt Ford

Saturday

Central Park

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen

3 to 5 p.m.: Willow Hill

6 to 8 p.m.: Gone South

9 to 11 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues

Biker Mall

1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde

4 to 6 p.m.: Norm Nardini

7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band

PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

1 to 3 p.m.: The Stickers

4 to 6 p.m.: S’wearing Hats

Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Hairball Band

Sunday

Central Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Boomers

Biker Mall

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Full Kilt

PNG Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Van Waylon

