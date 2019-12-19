Hairball is coming back to Thunder in the Valley.
The band will headline Saturday night's lineup during the four-day motorcycle rally that is scheduled to run from June 25-28, 2020 in Johnstown. Hairball, which performs in-character covers of bands such as Van Halen, Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, played at this year's Thunder.
Colt Ford, who plays a hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap, will headline on Friday.
Both shows will take place at the Train Station Stage, weather permitting.
The concerts are free to the general public, but premium viewing area vouchers will be available for $10 per person for one show or $18 for both performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.