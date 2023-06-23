Visitors can check out Twinstunts all weekend, performing in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall.
The action-packed show is performed by twin brothers Sawyer and Shannon Schmidtman, the only twin freestyle stunt show in the world. Their show consists of wheelies, acrobatics, tandem and an array of advanced maneuvers.
Twinstunts will be a part of the Grand Thunder Parade that will step off at noon Saturday.
Showtimes are 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fun for the kids
For younger rallygoers, Venue of Merging Arts will host a children’s area from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday in the Cambria County Library parking lot, corner of Main and Walnut streets.
Activities include a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, face-painting, children’s games and food.
Ball of steel
If you’re in need of some excitement, head on over to the Suppes Ford Biker Mall for X-Metal Riders’ Globe of Death.
Billed as one of the biggest Globe Of Death teams in the world, riders can perform with two or more motorcycles inside the globe at the same time.
Several shows are offered daily.
Merchandise for sale
Don’t leave Thunder in the Valley empty-handed. Check out official merchandise vendors scattered throughout downtown Johnstown.
Locations include Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Central Park, corner of Main and Walnut streets and Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Morning bite
A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.
Spiritual guidance
The Salvation Army has prayer stations set up at 576 Vine St., Suppes Ford Biker Mall and Central Park offering hope and support to anyone who is in need.
A blessing of bikes will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Light refreshments will be served and stickers will be given to the first 100 bikers.
From all over
The rally is attracting riders from far and wide. License plates spotted on motorcycles in downtown Johnstown include Florida, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Virginia – and Pennsylvania, of course.
