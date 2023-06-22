Thunder is on.
Organizers are welcoming people to Johnstown for this year’s four-day Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
"It's a festive time, and there's a lot to see, a lot to do and a lot to experience," said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown. "Everybody is out to have a good time."
Rager is hopeful people will have a great experience at Thunder in the Valley.
"I hope they enjoy the beautiful scenery of our area and the outstanding hospitality that we have here," she said. "The goal is for them to come back and enjoy our area at another time during the year because there's a lot to offer."
Harley art
Experience the artistic side of Thunder.
David Uhl, the first licensed oil painter for Harley-Davidson, will be on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St.
He has created scores of paintings reviving the rich history of the legendary manufacturer.
A studio booth will be set up with his art.
Live painting demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend.
Share your photos
Say cheese.
Capture the 25th anniversary of Thunder in the Valley through PhotoCircle.
Organizers are encouraging rally-goers to download the app and share their photos throughout the weekend.
The app is available at join.photocircleapp.com/YVRTW38JF6.
Sweet deal
In need of a sweet treat?
The Atrium will have gobs for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at its facility, 216 Main St.
Free plastic water bottles will be handed out. Water also will be available.
Covered bridge tour
Take in the scenery.
Faithful Defenders covered bridge tour ride will be offered Friday at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Registration is noon to 1 p.m.
The ride will include seven covered bridges and is approximately 103 miles in length.
Cost is $10 per rider. An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m to noon for an additional $12.
Proceeds benefit Bedford County Christmas for Kids and other masonic charities operated by the Faithful Defenders from the Masonic Lodge in Bedford.
Bus fares trimmed
Looking for a ride?
CamTran is offering 50-cent bus rides for all urban and fixed routes through Sunday.
Information, please
Need a little help finding your way?
Stop by the information booth on the corner of Main and Union streets or 416 Main St. for a Thunder in the Valley guide, maps, directions and general information. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The lost-and-found is inside 416 Main St.
Information: 800-237-8590.
