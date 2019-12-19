Hairball is coming back to Thunder in the Valley.
The band will headline Saturday night’s lineup during the four-day motorcycle rally that is scheduled to run from June 25-28 in Johnstown. Hairball, which performs in-character covers of bands such as Van Halen, Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, played at this year’s Thunder.
“I had them on Friday night, and, after Thunder, I got so many emails, and calls and requests that they either saw them and wanted them back or they didn’t see them and was there a chance I would ever bring them back,” said Jayne Korenoski, director of special events entertainment for the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“So, with that being said, I thought – by popular demand – I’m going to have them back.”
Hairball puts on a high-energy show with pyrotechnics and costumes that make members look like the bands they cover.
“Their show is phenomenal,” Korenoski said. “Confetti flying in the air. They’re a tribute band. And, I swear, they’re the closest thing I’ve ever seen to the actual acts.”
Friday’s Thunder headliner will be Colt Ford, who plays a hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap.
“I’ve been having requests for something more on the country side now,” Korenoski said. “I do suspect that he’s going to draw and skew a little bit younger audience because he does the rap rhythms with his country events.”
Both shows will take place at the Train Station Stage, weather permitting. The concerts are free to the general public, but premium viewing area vouchers will be available for $10 per person for one show or $18 for both performances.
Jasmine Cain, a hard-rocking Thunder fan favorite, has also already been booked.
Other acts will be announced in the future.
“I haven’t even begun to book all of my regional and local acts, but there will be at least 35 of them in the mix as well,” Korenoski said.
