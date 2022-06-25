JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of motorcycles came through Johnstown Saturday to kick off the day’s Thunder in the Valley events with the annual Grand Thunder Parade.
The parade, which began at noon, drew a large crowd of all ages. People filled the streets of Johnstown to view the bikes of all types and colors and the bikers, some of whom were dressed as superheroes and others who had decorative helmets.
Twinstunts, a Yamaha-sponsored stunt team which features 26-year-old twins from Wisconsin that specializes in live-action stunt shows, was featured in this year’s parade.
Lori Noel, of Blue Knob, said she occasionally attends the event and enjoys the motorcycles and the people.
Noel, who could be seen smiling throughout the parade, said there were multiple things that she enjoyed about the parade.
“I liked the noise and I liked the characters – Superman and Spider-Man,” she said. “It makes you see what’s new and how much more you want what’s out there.”
Five-year-old Skylar West-Zungali jumped up and down with excitement when sharing what she liked about the parade.
“I liked a lot of things,” she said. “I saw Spider-Man.”
The young girl who is visiting from Philadelphia for the summer was then off to get a treat from Kona Ice with her aunt Megan Miller and her cousin.
Immediately following the parade, AC/DC tribute band Hells Bells took the stage in Central Park with many fans filling the park to listen to the music of their favorite band.
Todd Nixon, of Johnstown, said the band was “hitting it.” Nixon said he typically attends the event for the music and the band was one he wanted to see this year.
“The guy that does the (lead guitarist) Angus (Young) impersonation and the guy does Brian Johnson sound good, and they're doing what they're expected. They're good. I like them,” Nixon said.
Karen Bender, of Richland, typically attends Thunder in the Valley with her girlfriends, but attended with her husband, Chip, Saturday so he could hear Hells Bells.
“AC/DC is my favorite band. I grew up with them,” Chip Bender said. “I give these guys an 8 out of 10 and that’s just because they aren’t the real thing.”
The Benders said they enjoyed the concert and wish there were more in the area.
“This is such a nice day. I wish there were more concerts like this to go to at the War Memorial,” Karen Bender said.
Residents were also able to attend stunt shows, listen to a variety of bands and view what many vendors had to offer.
Darneeca Lee, 2, was running between the various stations in the kids area in the Cambria County Library parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Her father, Darnell, was taking pictures of Darneeca in a photo cutout.
The young girl spent the morning at the parade with her parents and said she liked the bikes and was excited to go to the bounce house in the kids area.
Her mother, Susan Sharp, said that the family tries to attend every year.
“It’s a nice thing to do even though you're in Johnstown,” she said. “I mean, it's the only thing to do around here. I mean, there's fairs, but they’re so far away.”
Beth Crossland, Ed Hartley and Larry Smith, of Uniontown, were at the event Saturday. They said they attended the event because it was “something for us to ride to and enjoy.”
“It gets us out of the house and we got wind in our face,” Smith said.
The group were watching a show performed by Twinstunts, and said they were impressed by their stunts.
Crossland said that her favorite part of this year’s event was the X Metal Riders’ Globe of Death.
“It was awesome,” she said.
