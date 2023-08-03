Angels of East Africa's Thunder in the City motorcycle rally will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 through 13 at Angels of East Africa, 7368 Lincoln Highway, Central City.
The event will feature vendors, a flea market, live musical entertainment, children's activities, animal show, motorcycle high-wire act, axe throwing, a brewery, wine tasting, mechanical bull and rock climbing wall.
A charity ride through Somerset County will be held Aug. 12. Registration is 11 a.m. with the ride to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $25 per bike and $20 per passenger and included lunch.
Sam Childers, known as the Machine Gun Preacher and founder of Angels of East Africa, will share his story at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.
Information: www.aoeathunderinthecity.com.
