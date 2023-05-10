SOMERSET, Pa. – It takes a lot more than water to bring life to a 253-acre manmade lake.
Somerset County students from Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Berlin-Brothersvalley schools were doing their part Wednesday, releasing channel cats raised in classrooms and delivering hemlock habitats to help them grow.
For Shanksville senior Tara Boozer and her classmates, that meant loading concrete blocks and piny pieces of recycled Christmas trees into the middle of the wooden structures on the banks of Somerset Lake.
Then, they joined Pennsylvania Fish and Boat staff, including Lake Habitat Section Chief Ben Page, on a boat to drop two of the habitats into the lake.
"These structures are very important for the future of Somerset Lake," he said, noting they'll collect algae that draws in small fish over time.
State fish and boat officials and volunteers can stock as many fish as they want in a lake but if macroinvertabrae and other smaller creatures don't have places to hide and seek shelter, a vital piece of the food chain will be wiped out for larger fish, Page said.
The youth field day-style event was the first of two at the lake that also includes students from Turkeyfoot Valley, Meyersdale and Salisbury Elk-Lick.
Shanksville senior Aspen Bereider's agriculture class was among several countywide who raised 600 tiny channel cats since fall for their release Wednesday into the lake.
When the Fish and Boat Commission first delivered them to her school, the fish weren't much bigger than an inch long, she said.
By Wednesday, they had grown to six inches – the perfect size to hide, thrive and spawn inside the structures fellow students built, Page added.
The goal is to build up a robust population of cats of all sizes, because they won't be able to hide as easily from anglers.
Each submerged structure, built to last for decades, is mapped, enabling boaters target those areas when they go fishing, Page said.
With Somerset Lake newly refilled after a decade-long dam rehabilitation project, the focus has shifted back underwater to build up a diverse population of aquatic life – including channel cats who'll draw in anglers.
Largemouth bass, walleye and crappie are also among the species being introduced into the lake.
"I feel like I'm helping out. When my family and friends come back here to fish, I'll know we helped this lake grow," Bereider, 17, said.
Somerset County Sportsmen’s League, Somerset Lake Action Committee and Salisbury Elk Lick Hunting Club were also among the groups helping out this week as part of a two-day event that introduced students to other elements of the lake.
That included informing teens about the importance of their work, the recent upgrades on the lake's natural surroundings – trails included – as well as an introduction to boating safety.
Rockwood freshman Gage Upton and senior Matthew Mitchell were among dozens who used the opportunity to strap on life vests and paddle in canoes the Fish and Boat Commission had stocked on site.
Mandy Smith, an education specialist for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s southwest region, said the event was a good opportunity to introduce local students to the community lake – but do so responsibly.
She was among a team who educated students on the importance of life jackets, how to wear them properly – and the risks involved with leaving them on shore.
Shanksville agriculture teacher Britton Stutzman praised the event – and the local students who spent much of their school year working to improve the lake.
"This was such a great opportunity for our small school to be a part of something so much bigger," she said.
