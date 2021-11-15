Three Johnstown women were charged Saturday with rioting in connection with a fight on Chandler Avenue, authorities said.
Johnstown police arrested Daishanae Beatrice Joseph, 20, Latasha E. Wiley, 35, and Kendall Rekeysa Baker, 35, all of Chandler Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, a verbal dispute between adults and about five children turned physical.
Baker, Joseph and the juveniles allegedly assaulted Wiley. Wiley allegedly spit at the parties and bit Baker on the left thigh, the complaint said.
Baker, Joseph and Wiley were charged with intent to riot, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The trio were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
