Three Wire Systems, a disabled veteran-owned business with headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, has announced its hiring of more than 50 employees for open positions at its two offices in Cambria County.
MyAdvisor, which is powered by Three Wire Systems, is looking to hire full-time behavioral health veteran representatives at the Ebensburg office, 313 W. High St., and the Johnstown office, 137 Allenbill Dr.
According to a press release from Three Wire Systems, behavioral health veteran representatives field incoming calls from veterans and their family members or caregivers to answer eligibility questions or provide behavioral health referrals and authorizations.
The company hired 40 employees in July and is looking to fill an additional 55 positions as soon as possible, the release says.
“Our mission is to serve those who serve others and we’re poised to continue our outreach to veterans across the country,” said Jennifer Christman, chief and executive vice president of behavioral programs at Three Wire Systems. “We currently have nearly 200 employees working in our contact centers who answer more than 30,000 calls on a monthly basis.
“Our company has seen tremendous growth over the past year, so we’re thrilled to offer gainful employment opportunities to residents living in the Johnstown area.”
Three Wire Systems helps government agencies and companies navigate information technology problems such as cybersecurity, infrastructure optimization and enterprise maintenance management.
The company established MyAdvisor, a program modeled after VetAdvisor, which was established in 2007.
VetAdvisor is a program accredited by the American Association of Suicidology that specializes in veteran-centric integrative care and partners with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and U.S. military branches to provide wellness resources and navigational support for veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.
MyAdvisor takes the same proven approach to help first responders, educators and other professionals with wellness, career, financial and navigational advocacy support.
