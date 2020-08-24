Four Somerset County residents were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle DUI crash in Jenner Township on Saturday, state police in Somerset said.
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Somerset Pike just north of Million Dollar Highway.
A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jarryd C. Mullen, 24, of Stoystown, was traveling south on Somerset Pike when the vehicle crossed the double yellow center line and struck a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Micki E. Brant, 23, of Gray, that was traveling north, troopers said.
The Cavalier continued on, striking a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Judy A. Wingard, 78, of Boswell.
Mullen was ejected onto the parking lot of Sandi's Bar, and a passenger, Anthony Palmer, 23, of Friedens, was ejected onto the roadway.
All three drivers and one passenger were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, troopers said.
EMS crews from Boswell, Jennerstown and Somerset transported the victims.
Firefighters from Acosta, Jennerstown and Sipesville were also at the scene.
A DUI charge is being filed against Mullen, troopers said.
